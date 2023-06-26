Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriotic Mickey Welcomes The 91st ARS At Disney World

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 91st ARS interact with Disney characters and guests prior to a flyover over at Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, July 4, 2023. The flyover involved a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and multiple F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing. The flyover was conducted in celebration of the Fourth of July and highlighted the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and of air refueling, a capability that enables global reach for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 22:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889200
    VIRIN: 230704-F-TE518-1025
    Filename: DOD_109743136
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    Disney
    Fourth of July
    Department of Defense
    Magic Kingdom
    Mickey Mouse

