Exercise Mobility Guardian 2023, Air Mobility Command's largest full-spectrum readiness exercise in the command's history. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 07:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|889194
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-DJ189-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109743008
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT