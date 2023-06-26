Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEM Explorers #3

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Video by Travis Burcham, Staff Sgt. Mikayla Daly, Staff Sgt. Jazmin Granger, Angel Orozco and Tech. Sgt. Janiqua Robinson

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Dr. Candice Hatcher-Solis talks about what led her to become a civilian research scientist for the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 20:25
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    AFRL
    STEM
    USAF

