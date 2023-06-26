Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fourth Of July Flyover Over Disney World

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and three F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing fly over Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, July 4, 2023. The flyover was conducted in celebration of the Fourth of July and highlighted the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and of air refueling, a capability that enables global reach for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 18:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889189
    VIRIN: 230704-F-TE518-1022
    Filename: DOD_109742999
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: FL, US

    F-35
    KC-135
    Disney
    Air Force
    Fourth of July
    Magic Kingdom

