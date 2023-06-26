Fourth Of July Flyover Over Disney World

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and three F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing fly over Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, July 4, 2023. The flyover was conducted in celebration of the Fourth of July and highlighted the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and of air refueling, a capability that enables global reach for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)