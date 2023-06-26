A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and three F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing fly over Walt Disney World Resort, Florida, July 4, 2023. The flyover was conducted in celebration of the Fourth of July and highlighted the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and of air refueling, a capability that enables global reach for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 18:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889189
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-TE518-1022
|Filename:
|DOD_109742999
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fourth Of July Flyover Over Disney World, by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT