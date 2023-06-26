President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden participate in an event with the National Education Association.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 13:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|889186
|Filename:
|DOD_109742857
|Length:
|00:28:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden and the First Lady Participate in an Event with the National Education Association, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT