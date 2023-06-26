A-Roll: U.S. and British forces with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland complete exercise Aliwal Surge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



British army Tpr. Will Hadden, Light Cavalry Squadron, U.K. Royal Lancers, Aliwal Troop, supporting NATO’S enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, and U.S. Army Capt. Christine Hoffman with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, gives an interview about operation Aliwal Surge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, July 3. Aliwal Surge is a short-notice readiness exercise designed to test the interoperability and innovation of the participating military units including American elements supporting the 4th Infantry Division. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alex Soliday)