    Col. Rusty Ballard discusses the 182nd Airlift Wing's lead during exercise Air Defender 2023

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Rusty Ballard, commander, 182nd Airlift Wing (AW), Illinois National Guard and the C-130 detachment component at Wunstorf Air Base, discusses the C-130 Hercules aircraft mission and the 182nd AW’s lead during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 00:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 889178
    VIRIN: 230629-Z-QB509-1001
    Filename: DOD_109742650
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Col. Rusty Ballard discusses the 182nd Airlift Wing's lead during exercise Air Defender 2023, by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    182nd Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

