Col. Rusty Ballard discusses the 182nd Airlift Wing's lead during exercise Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Rusty Ballard, commander, 182nd Airlift Wing (AW), Illinois National Guard and the C-130 detachment component at Wunstorf Air Base, discusses the C-130 Hercules aircraft mission and the 182nd AW’s lead during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrated both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)