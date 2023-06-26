A B-Roll package of 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen unloading cargo in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 27, 2023. NE 23-2 provides interoperability training which is vital to successful accomplishment of future joint, multinational endeavors. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 20:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889175
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-DU754-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109742560
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
