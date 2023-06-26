The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel held a post run commemorating TRADOC's 50 years of training the best Soldiers in the world for U.S. Army on June 30, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 18:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889170
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-MD562-9679
|Filename:
|DOD_109742396
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Novosel Commemorates TRADOC 50th Birthday, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT