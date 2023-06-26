Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Novosel Commemorates TRADOC 50th Birthday

    AL, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel held a post run commemorating TRADOC's 50 years of training the best Soldiers in the world for U.S. Army on June 30, 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 18:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889170
    VIRIN: 230630-A-MD562-9679
    Filename: DOD_109742396
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: AL, US

