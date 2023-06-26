Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 4th Message from USAACE/Fort Novosel Leadership

    AL, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    A 4th of July message from Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commander, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Corsaro, chief warrant officer of the branch, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk Coley, branch command sergeant major.

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 17:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 889167
    VIRIN: 230703-A-MD562-8973
    Filename: DOD_109742388
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: AL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 4th Message from USAACE/Fort Novosel Leadership, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAACE

