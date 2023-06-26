Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Savannah Wind Symphony Patriotic concert 2023

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2023

    Video by Spc. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The Savannah Wind Symphony performs for an audience during the Savannah Winds Symphony Patriotic concert, July 2, 2023, at Georgia Southern University. The Savannah Wind Symphony Patriotic concert was first performed in 1992 and had been carried on annually but due to COVID-19 this is their first year performing the patriotic concert since 2019. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 15:23
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Savannah Wind Symphony Patriotic concert

