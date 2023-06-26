Savannah Wind Symphony Patriotic concert 2023

The Savannah Wind Symphony performs for an audience during the Savannah Winds Symphony Patriotic concert, July 2, 2023, at Georgia Southern University. The Savannah Wind Symphony Patriotic concert was first performed in 1992 and had been carried on annually but due to COVID-19 this is their first year performing the patriotic concert since 2019. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 15:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889164
|VIRIN:
|230703-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109742296
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
