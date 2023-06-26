Savannah Wind Symphony Patriotic concert 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Savannah Wind Symphony performs for an audience during the Savannah Winds Symphony Patriotic concert, July 2, 2023, at Georgia Southern University. The Savannah Wind Symphony Patriotic concert was first performed in 1992 and had been carried on annually but due to COVID-19 this is their first year performing the patriotic concert since 2019. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)