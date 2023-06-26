2023 Illinois Waterway Closure Preview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2023 Consolidated Closures on the Illinois Waterway begin June 1. Annually the Illinois Waterway generates an estimated $2 billion of transportation cost savings compared to overland methods. With almost 50 million tons of product passing through the locks at Brandon Road, Dresden Island and Marseilles, the maintenance that these three locks will undergo in the next 120 days is monumental for the continued successful operation of navigation on the Illinois Waterway.