Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Illinois Waterway Closure Preview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Video by Frances Candelaria 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    The 2023 Consolidated Closures on the Illinois Waterway begin June 1. Annually the Illinois Waterway generates an estimated $2 billion of transportation cost savings compared to overland methods. With almost 50 million tons of product passing through the locks at Brandon Road, Dresden Island and Marseilles, the maintenance that these three locks will undergo in the next 120 days is monumental for the continued successful operation of navigation on the Illinois Waterway.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 15:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 889158
    VIRIN: 230601-A-JD595-9125
    Filename: DOD_109742125
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Illinois Waterway Closure Preview, by Frances Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Rock Island Arsenal

    TAGS

    navigation
    USACE
    maintenance
    Illinois Waterway

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT