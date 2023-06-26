2023 Illinois Waterway Closure Preview

The 2023 Consolidated Closures on the Illinois Waterway begin June 1. Annually the Illinois Waterway generates an estimated $2 billion of transportation cost savings compared to overland methods. With almost 50 million tons of product passing through the locks at Brandon Road, Dresden Island and Marseilles, the maintenance that these three locks will undergo in the next 120 days is monumental for the continued successful operation of navigation on the Illinois Waterway.
Rock Island Arsenal
