Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889157" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month performance by the 25th ID Hui Ha`a Koa Warrior Dance Team.



As part of the 2023 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance at Tripler, panelists discussed diversity in our everyday lives, overcoming obstacles, and embracing lessons and opportunities throughout our careers. (left) Retired Col. Ron Han, Director of the Hawaii State Office of Veterans Services; Dr. Catherine Uyehara; Dr. George Hanawahine; and Ms. Cheryl Kintaro-Tagaloa.