Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month performance by the 25th ID Hui Ha`a Koa Warrior Dance Team.
As part of the 2023 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance at Tripler, panelists discussed diversity in our everyday lives, overcoming obstacles, and embracing lessons and opportunities throughout our careers. (left) Retired Col. Ron Han, Director of the Hawaii State Office of Veterans Services; Dr. Catherine Uyehara; Dr. George Hanawahine; and Ms. Cheryl Kintaro-Tagaloa.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 13:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|889157
|VIRIN:
|230503-O-QQ208-5091
|Filename:
|DOD_109742124
|Length:
|00:54:37
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
