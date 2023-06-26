Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Observance

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month performance by the 25th ID Hui Ha`a Koa Warrior Dance Team.

    As part of the 2023 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance at Tripler, panelists discussed diversity in our everyday lives, overcoming obstacles, and embracing lessons and opportunities throughout our careers. (left) Retired Col. Ron Han, Director of the Hawaii State Office of Veterans Services; Dr. Catherine Uyehara; Dr. George Hanawahine; and Ms. Cheryl Kintaro-Tagaloa.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 13:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 889157
    VIRIN: 230503-O-QQ208-5091
    Filename: DOD_109742124
    Length: 00:54:37
    Location: HI, US

    Tripler

