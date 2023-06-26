Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO LS Overview June 2023

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    Video by Mark Hoots 

    Program Executive Officer Land Systems

    PEO Land Systems is the only program executive officer in the Marine Corps, located aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. PEO Land Systems manages a portfolio of programs aligned to the Commandant’s Force Design 2030. The portfolio includes major defense acquisition programs and associated programs critical to modernizing the force. PEO LS provides the executive acquisition leadership to develop, build, deliver, and sustain dominant warfighting capabilities for Marines.

