PEO LS Overview June 2023

PEO Land Systems is the only program executive officer in the Marine Corps, located aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. PEO Land Systems manages a portfolio of programs aligned to the Commandant’s Force Design 2030. The portfolio includes major defense acquisition programs and associated programs critical to modernizing the force. PEO LS provides the executive acquisition leadership to develop, build, deliver, and sustain dominant warfighting capabilities for Marines.
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889155
|VIRIN:
|230703-M-JG065-2992
|Filename:
|DOD_109742120
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT