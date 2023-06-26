PEO LS Overview June 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PEO Land Systems is the only program executive officer in the Marine Corps, located aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. PEO Land Systems manages a portfolio of programs aligned to the Commandant’s Force Design 2030. The portfolio includes major defense acquisition programs and associated programs critical to modernizing the force. PEO LS provides the executive acquisition leadership to develop, build, deliver, and sustain dominant warfighting capabilities for Marines.