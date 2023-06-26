U.S. Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, along with British army soldiers from the U.K. Royal Lancers, Aliwal Troop, supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, conduct a road march across the Poland-Lithuania border and then through Forward Operating Site Pabrade, Lithuania, as they participate in exercise Aliwal Surge, June 28. Aliwal Surge is a multifaceted operation involving Soldiers from across NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland. It is a short-notice readiness exercise designed to test the interoperability and innovation of the participating military units. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 12:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889151
|VIRIN:
|230628-Z-YU904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109742058
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: U.S. and British forces with NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland begin exercise Aliwal Surge, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
