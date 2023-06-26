Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating Canada Day with Hockey: USA vs Canada

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.02.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. and Canadian service members came together to celebrate Canada Day with a hockey game at Camp Canada on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 1, 2023. While the final score revealed a clear victor, everyone walked away a winner as the event showcased the strong and continued bond between us and our Canadian partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 09:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889149
    VIRIN: 230702-F-GK113-1000
    Filename: DOD_109741916
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Canada Day with Hockey: USA vs Canada, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Canada
    CENTCOM
    coalition
    AFCENT
    partnerships
    386th AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT