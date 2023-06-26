U.S. and Canadian service members came together to celebrate Canada Day with a hockey game at Camp Canada on Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 1, 2023. While the final score revealed a clear victor, everyone walked away a winner as the event showcased the strong and continued bond between us and our Canadian partners.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 09:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889149
|VIRIN:
|230702-F-GK113-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109741916
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Celebrating Canada Day with Hockey: USA vs Canada, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
