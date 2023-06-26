Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President's Independence Day Message to the Nation's Military

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    President Joe Biden delivers a message of gratitude to service members and their families on our nation’s birthday.

    Location: US

    Biden
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    President Joe Biden

