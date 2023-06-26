Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue man off Clearwater

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted a man from the mangroves of Anclote Island, Florida, July 2, 2023. The man was brought to a local area hospital for symptoms of dehydration (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 07:45
    Location: FL, US

    SAR
    clearwater
    air station
    sand key
    Pasco county sheriff

