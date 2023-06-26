Camp Zama celebrated Independence Day with thousands of local guests who came to the installation for an event that included food, fun, live music performances, a “Salute to the Nation” ceremony, and a fireworks finale!
#IndependenceDayCelebration #FourthOfJuly #GoodNeighbors
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2023 02:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|889144
|VIRIN:
|230703-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109741689
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Independence Day Celebration, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT