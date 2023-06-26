Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Independence Day Celebration

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.03.2023

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama celebrated Independence Day with thousands of local guests who came to the installation for an event that included food, fun, live music performances, a “Salute to the Nation” ceremony, and a fireworks finale!

    #IndependenceDayCelebration #FourthOfJuly #GoodNeighbors

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 02:20
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    Independence Day
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

