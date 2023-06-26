NTAG Educators Orientation Visit at Great Lakes B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889143" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Educators from across the country and Navy Talent Acquisition (NTAG) San Diego and Richmond Sailors, receive a tour of Surface Combat Training Systems Command Great Lakes and Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes campuses during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The EOV is a program facilitated by NTAG which aims to promote the Navy to key community influencers in the education field.