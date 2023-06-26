Educators from across the country and Navy Talent Acquisition (NTAG) San Diego and Richmond Sailors, receive a tour of Surface Combat Training Systems Command Great Lakes and Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes campuses during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The EOV is a program facilitated by NTAG which aims to promote the Navy to key community influencers in the education field.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 23:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889143
|VIRIN:
|230629-N-OO032-1147
|Filename:
|DOD_109741661
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NTAG Educators Orientation Visit at Great Lakes B-Roll, by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT