    NTAG Educators Orientation Visit at Great Lakes B-Roll

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Asato 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    Educators from across the country and Navy Talent Acquisition (NTAG) San Diego and Richmond Sailors, receive a tour of Surface Combat Training Systems Command Great Lakes and Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes campuses during a visit to Naval Station Great Lakes accession training sites. The EOV is a program facilitated by NTAG which aims to promote the Navy to key community influencers in the education field.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 23:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889143
    VIRIN: 230629-N-OO032-1147
    Filename: DOD_109741661
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Educators Orientation Visit at Great Lakes B-Roll, by PO1 Cory Asato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Educators Orientation Visit
    EOV
    NTAG
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group
    SWESC GL
    SCSTC GL

