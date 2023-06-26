A B-Roll package of 391st Fighter Generation Squadron crew chiefs launching F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2023. The 391st Fighter Sqaudron’s involvement in Northern Edge 23-2 facilitates valuable practice opportunities for Airmen across various career fields, honing critical procedures necessary for regional stability should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889140
|VIRIN:
|230702-F-DU754-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109741520
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Northern Edge 23-2, by A1C Alexandria Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
