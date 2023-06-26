video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-Roll package of 391st Fighter Generation Squadron crew chiefs launching F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron in support of Northern Edge 23-2 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2, 2023. The 391st Fighter Sqaudron’s involvement in Northern Edge 23-2 facilitates valuable practice opportunities for Airmen across various career fields, honing critical procedures necessary for regional stability should a crisis occur in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Byrd)