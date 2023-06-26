Zama Pulse June - July 2023 edition

Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- USAG Japan Kicks Off Army Week
- Memorial Day Observance
- USAG Japan Wins Commander's Cup
- Joint Bilateral Medical Training
- Beach Cleanup
- Okutsu Bug and Fire Festival
- New Amphitheater at CRC
- Rice-Planting Event
- Cardboard Boat Race
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
