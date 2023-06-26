Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Pulse June - July 2023 edition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.03.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!

    This month's news headlines include:
    - USAG Japan Kicks Off Army Week
    - Memorial Day Observance
    - USAG Japan Wins Commander's Cup
    - Joint Bilateral Medical Training
    - Beach Cleanup
    - Okutsu Bug and Fire Festival
    - New Amphitheater at CRC
    - Rice-Planting Event
    - Cardboard Boat Race

    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023
    Length: 00:09:43
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

