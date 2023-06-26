Zama Pulse June - July 2023 edition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889138" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!



This month's news headlines include:

- USAG Japan Kicks Off Army Week

- Memorial Day Observance

- USAG Japan Wins Commander's Cup

- Joint Bilateral Medical Training

- Beach Cleanup

- Okutsu Bug and Fire Festival

- New Amphitheater at CRC

- Rice-Planting Event

- Cardboard Boat Race



Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!