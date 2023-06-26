Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program host an Independence Day Celebration on Donovan Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2023. Soldiers, Families and members of the community enjoyed food and activities from a variety of vendors, and listened to music from DJ Black Rhino, Dru Hill and Chris Cagle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889136
    VIRIN: 230701-A-GN091-1001
    Filename: DOD_109741454
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWR
    3rd ID
    Independence Day
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT