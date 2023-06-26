Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program host an Independence Day Celebration on Donovan Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2023. Soldiers, Families and members of the community enjoyed food and activities from a variety of vendors, and listened to music from DJ Black Rhino, Dru Hill and Chris Cagle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 17:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889136
|VIRIN:
|230701-A-GN091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109741454
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT