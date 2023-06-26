Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community enjoy the 2023 Independence Day Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889136" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield's Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program host an Independence Day Celebration on Donovan Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 1, 2023. Soldiers, Families and members of the community enjoyed food and activities from a variety of vendors, and listened to music from DJ Black Rhino, Dru Hill and Chris Cagle. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)