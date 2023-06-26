MacDill celebrates 100 years of air refueling during Operation Centennial Contact (Vertical B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video, a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, is shown flying over the Gulf of Mexico during Operation Centennial Contact held on June 27, 2023. During the operation, more than 150 aircraft flew above communities around the country and across the world to honor 100 years of air refueling excellence. With 100 years of experience, the U.S. Air Force’s air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach and meaningful maneuver for the Joint Force and our Allies and partners. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)