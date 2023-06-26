Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Golden Knights jump from UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii ahead of Independence Day festivities

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump at the Independence Day Celebration at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on 1 July, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889127
    VIRIN: 230630-A-id671-6530
    Filename: DOD_109741378
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Golden Knights jump from UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii ahead of Independence Day festivities, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parachute
    Schofield Barracks
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Hawaii
    Independence Day celebration

