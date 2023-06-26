Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute jump at the Independence Day Celebration at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on 1 July, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2023 12:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889127
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-id671-6530
|Filename:
|DOD_109741378
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Army Golden Knights jump from UH-60 Blackhawk in Hawaii ahead of Independence Day festivities, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT