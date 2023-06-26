Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Edge

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A B-roll Package of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 391st Fighter Squadron arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 28, 2023 in support of Northern Edge 23-2. NE 23-2 provides a unique opportunity for the joint, multinational participants to hone current and test future applications of defense capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Xavier Wilson)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 00:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889119
    VIRIN: 230628-F-PN902-2001
    Filename: DOD_109741192
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    This work, Northern Edge, by SrA Xavier Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15E Strike Eagle

    F 15E
    366 FW
    Northern Edge

