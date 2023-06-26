9th Mission Support Command Conducts a Rapid Home Station Mobilization on Oahu, as part of the Pacific Response Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889116" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 9th Mission Support Command (9th MSC) pioneered a Rapid Home Station Mobilization (RHSM) model in the Pacific utilizing its micro-garrison concept from June 1 to 5. This mobilization was carried out as part of the Pacific Response exercise (PACRES) in Fort Shafter Flats in Honolulu, Hawaii to ensure the Soldiers in the Pacific are able to mobilize immediately in crisis, competition and conflict. 9th MSC Army Reserve Soldiers stationed in Guam, as well as the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands (CNMI), also participated alongside those stationed on Oahu.



During the mobilization, a total of 1,021 Soldiers successfully completed the Soldier Readiness Program within a span of just 4 days. The purpose of this exercise was to support the rapid mobilization and posturing requirements of the U.S. Army Pacific, providing the Theater Army trained and ready forces and supporting combined arms maneuver in a multi-domain operating environment.



Home Station Mobilizations are essential for ensuring the readiness of military personnel. Conducting such mobilizations, the Army can maintain a high state of readiness and effectively respond to contingencies and other operational needs in the Pacific region.The 9th MSC, as America's Army Reserve of the Pacifc, is an operational reserve command that is tailorable, scalable, and deployable in competition, crisis or conflict.



#9thMSC #Hawaii #USARPAC #Guam #CNMI #AmericasArmyReserveofthePacific