    50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randall Corpuz 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force takes place on 1 July 2023. The anniversary provides an opportunity to communicate the value of service, the Army profession, and the Army's endless possibilities for growth. Narration provided by U.S. Army Pacific Historian Michael Krivdo.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 22:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889101
    VIRIN: 230626-A-QU203-8677
    Filename: DOD_109740758
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 

    This work, 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force, by SSG Randall Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    u.s. army pacific
    us army
    whyweserve
    AVF50

