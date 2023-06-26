MCRDSD Company Honor Grad June 30, 2023

Private First Class Seth Hustava, from Lake Elsinore, Calif., graduated from Marine Corps Recruit training as the Company Honor Graduate of Platoon 3214, India Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion on June 30, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (Video by Brandon Williams)
