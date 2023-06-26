Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRDSD Company Honor Grad June 30, 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Private First Class Seth Hustava, from Lake Elsinore, Calif., graduated from Marine Corps Recruit training as the Company Honor Graduate of Platoon 3214, India Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion on June 30, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (Video by Brandon Williams)

