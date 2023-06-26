MCRDSD Company Honor Grad June 30, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Private First Class Seth Hustava, from Lake Elsinore, Calif., graduated from Marine Corps Recruit training as the Company Honor Graduate of Platoon 3214, India Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion on June 30, 2023 aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation, which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (Video by Brandon Williams)