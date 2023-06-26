Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Sarah Collins gives a shout-out to the Dallas Cowboys

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Pfc. Christopher Smith 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Sarah Collins gives a shout-out to the Dallas Cowboys on June 26, 2023, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Christopher Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 22:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889098
    VIRIN: 230626-A-OL548-2714
    Filename: DOD_109740690
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Sarah Collins gives a shout-out to the Dallas Cowboys, by PFC Christopher Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dallas cowboys
    u.s. army pacific
    sports teams

