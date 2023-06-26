U.S. Army Pacific Soldiers discuss the significance of the 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force

U.S. Army Pacific Soldier Maj. Carl Hodgson discusses the significance of the 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 1, 2023. In 1973, then-Secretary of Defense Melvin R. Laird announced the U.S. military would, going forward, fill its ranks exclusively with volunteers rather than with draftees. Since the end of the military draft Soldiers have answered the call to service in the All-Volunteer Force. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randall Corpuz )
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 20:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889094
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-QU203-9214
|Filename:
|DOD_109740670
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
