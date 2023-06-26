Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pelle Rosdahl, U.S. Army, Pacific, contractor, discusses Khaan Quest's Command Post Exercise

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.27.2023

    Video by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Rosdahl, U.S. Army, Pacific, contractor from Sweden and coordinator for Khaan Quest 2023 Command Post Exercise, provides an overview of this year’s CPX. U.S., Mongolia, and other international service members strengthen relationships and interoperability while participating in a Command Post Exercise at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, during exercise Khaan Quest June 19 – July 2, 2023. U.S. Approximately 200 U.S. and 750 partner force personnel are participating in KQ23. The purpose of Khaan Quest is to gain United Nations training and certification for the participants through conducting realistic peace support operations, to include increasing and enhancing UN Peace Keeping Operations-focused interoperability and military relationships among the participating nations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 18:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 889088
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-CA180-1002
    Filename: DOD_109740602
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Pelle Rosdahl, U.S. Army, Pacific, contractor, discusses Khaan Quest's Command Post Exercise, by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    Mongolia
    CPX
    38th Troop Command
    khaanquest

