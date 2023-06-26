Pelle Rosdahl, U.S. Army, Pacific, contractor, discusses Khaan Quest's Command Post Exercise

Rosdahl, U.S. Army, Pacific, contractor from Sweden and coordinator for Khaan Quest 2023 Command Post Exercise, provides an overview of this year’s CPX. U.S., Mongolia, and other international service members strengthen relationships and interoperability while participating in a Command Post Exercise at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, during exercise Khaan Quest June 19 – July 2, 2023. U.S. Approximately 200 U.S. and 750 partner force personnel are participating in KQ23. The purpose of Khaan Quest is to gain United Nations training and certification for the participants through conducting realistic peace support operations, to include increasing and enhancing UN Peace Keeping Operations-focused interoperability and military relationships among the participating nations.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 18:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|889088
|VIRIN:
|230627-Z-CA180-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109740602
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
