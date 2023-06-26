U.S., Mongolia and international participants navigate peacekeeping scenario during Khaan Quest’s Command Post Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S., Mongolia, and other international service members strengthen relationships and interoperability while participating in Khaan Quest’s Command Post Exercise at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 27, 2023. U.S. Approximately 200 U.S. and 750 partner force personnel are participating in KQ23. The purpose of Khaan Quest is to gain United Nations training and certification for the participants through conducting realistic peace support operations, to include increasing and enhancing UN Peace Keeping Operations-focused interoperability and military relationships among the participating nations.