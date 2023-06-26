Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Mongolia and international participants navigate peacekeeping scenario during Khaan Quest’s Command Post Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.27.2023

    Video by Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    U.S., Mongolia, and other international service members strengthen relationships and interoperability while participating in Khaan Quest’s Command Post Exercise at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 27, 2023. U.S. Approximately 200 U.S. and 750 partner force personnel are participating in KQ23. The purpose of Khaan Quest is to gain United Nations training and certification for the participants through conducting realistic peace support operations, to include increasing and enhancing UN Peace Keeping Operations-focused interoperability and military relationships among the participating nations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 18:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889086
    VIRIN: 230627-Z-CA180-1001
    Filename: DOD_109740592
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN 
    Hometown: FORT GREELY, AK, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Mongolia and international participants navigate peacekeeping scenario during Khaan Quest’s Command Post Exercise, by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    Mongolia
    CPX
    38th Troop Command
    khaanquest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT