Humanitarian experts from around the world assist with academic discussions and live role-playing case studies during Khaan Quest’s Command Post Exercise at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 21, 2023. U.S. Approximately 200 U.S. and 750 partner force personnel are participating in KQ23. The purpose of Khaan Quest is to gain United Nations training and certification for the participants through conducting realistic peace support operations, to include increasing and enhancing UN Peace Keeping Operations-focused interoperability and military relationships among the participating nations.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 18:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889084
|VIRIN:
|230621-Z-CA180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109740583
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Developing capabilities during Khaan Quest 2023 Command Post Exercise, by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
