    Little Goose Dam, a brief overview.

    COLUMBIA, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Little Goose Dam construction started in June 1963. The project includes a dam, navigation lock, power plant, fish ladder and appurtenant facilities. It provides navigation, hydropower generation, fish and wildlife habitat, recreation, and incidental irrigation.



    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 18:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 889082
    VIRIN: 230630-N-ER662-3309
    Filename: DOD_109740567
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: COLUMBIA, WA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    NWW
    Lock and Dam
    Snake River
    Little Goose Dam

