    Keesler News 3 July 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and SrA Paul Modi, 81 LRS, discuss the 4th of July holiday and Summer Safety as well as preview the upcoming Cardboard Regatta and JROTC visits.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 17:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 889074
    VIRIN: 230630-F-PI774-8859
    Filename: DOD_109740336
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 3 July 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    81 TRW

