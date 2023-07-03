Keesler News 3 July 2023

Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and SrA Paul Modi, 81 LRS, discuss the 4th of July holiday and Summer Safety as well as preview the upcoming Cardboard Regatta and JROTC visits.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 17:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|889074
|VIRIN:
|230630-F-PI774-8859
|Filename:
|DOD_109740336
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
