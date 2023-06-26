June’s DHA Minute focus on PTSD awareness and resources for military members, DoD civilians and families. Visit www.health.mil/mentalhealth to learn more.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 18:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|889073
|VIRIN:
|230630-O-AV380-7997
|Filename:
|DOD_109740322
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DHA Minute June | 2023, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT