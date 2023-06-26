B-Roll of 308th Fighter Squadron and Aircraft Maintenance Unit conducting flight operations, June 26, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB is the premiere F-35A Lightning II training base for the U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 16:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889069
|VIRIN:
|230630-F-VE235-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109740264
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll of 308th FS Flight Ops, by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT