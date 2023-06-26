Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll of 308th FS Flight Ops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of 308th Fighter Squadron and Aircraft Maintenance Unit conducting flight operations, June 26, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB is the premiere F-35A Lightning II training base for the U.S. Air Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889069
    VIRIN: 230630-F-VE235-1001
    Filename: DOD_109740264
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of 308th FS Flight Ops, by A1C Jakob Hambright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    56th FW
    308th FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT