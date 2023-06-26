Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve leaders celebrate Army’s 248th birthday at nation’s birthplace

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve helped celebrate the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday and Flag Day June 14 in Philadelphia, the city where the Army, the Flag and the nation were created. The Philadelphia Stripes and Stars Festival was highlighted by an Army birthday celebration outside Independence Hall, where in 1775 the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution to establish the Continental Army. Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Flag Day Association hosted a naturalization ceremony for 14 new U.S. citizens at the Betsy Ross House.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 889061
    VIRIN: 230614-A-VX676-1164
    Filename: DOD_109739905
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve leaders celebrate Army’s 248th birthday at nation’s birthplace, by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Birthday
    Beth Salisbury
    Stripes and Stars
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    Rodney Faulk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT