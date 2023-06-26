Army Reserve leaders celebrate Army’s 248th birthday at nation’s birthplace

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Reserve helped celebrate the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday and Flag Day June 14 in Philadelphia, the city where the Army, the Flag and the nation were created. The Philadelphia Stripes and Stars Festival was highlighted by an Army birthday celebration outside Independence Hall, where in 1775 the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution to establish the Continental Army. Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Flag Day Association hosted a naturalization ceremony for 14 new U.S. citizens at the Betsy Ross House.