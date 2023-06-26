106 Years of Victory: US Army's 1st Infantry Division Celebrates Like Never Before!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Experience the intense competitions of Victory Week as soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division showcase their skills and determination in football, basketball, weightlifting, cross-fit, running, combative displays and more! Victory Week connects the Division’s historic past to the present through events and competitions for Soldiers and Families of the 1st Infantry Division.



Join us on this exhilarating journey through the 1st Infantry Division's Victory Week sporting events for their 106 years of victory!