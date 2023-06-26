Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    106 Years of Victory: US Army's 1st Infantry Division Celebrates Like Never Before!

    FT. RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Video by Marlin Watson 

    1st Infantry Division

    Experience the intense competitions of Victory Week as soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division showcase their skills and determination in football, basketball, weightlifting, cross-fit, running, combative displays and more! Victory Week connects the Division’s historic past to the present through events and competitions for Soldiers and Families of the 1st Infantry Division.

    Join us on this exhilarating journey through the 1st Infantry Division's Victory Week sporting events for their 106 years of victory!

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889059
    VIRIN: 230606-O-HG322-3247
    Filename: DOD_109739902
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: FT. RILEY, KS, US

