Experience the intense competitions of Victory Week as soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division showcase their skills and determination in football, basketball, weightlifting, cross-fit, running, combative displays and more! Victory Week connects the Division’s historic past to the present through events and competitions for Soldiers and Families of the 1st Infantry Division.
Join us on this exhilarating journey through the 1st Infantry Division's Victory Week sporting events for their 106 years of victory!
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889059
|VIRIN:
|230606-O-HG322-3247
|Filename:
|DOD_109739902
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|FT. RILEY, KS, US
This work, 106 Years of Victory: US Army's 1st Infantry Division Celebrates Like Never Before!, by Marlin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
