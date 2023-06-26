Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Centennial Contact Take Off B-Roll

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft take off from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2023 for Operation Centennial Contact. During the operation, more than 150 aircraft flew above communities around the country and across the world to honor 100 years of air refueling excellence. With 100 years of experience, the USAF's air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach and meaningful maneuver for the Joint Force and our Allies and partners. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 230627-F-FT779-2002
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Air Mobility Command
    Operation Centennial Contact

