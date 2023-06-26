U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft take off from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 27, 2023 for Operation Centennial Contact. During the operation, more than 150 aircraft flew above communities around the country and across the world to honor 100 years of air refueling excellence. With 100 years of experience, the USAF's air refueling capabilities deliver unrivaled rapid global reach and meaningful maneuver for the Joint Force and our Allies and partners. Aerial refueling serves as a force multiplier, increasing the speed, range, lethality, flexibility and versatility of combat aircraft. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the United States. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889055
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-FT779-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_109739751
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Centennial Contact Take Off B-Roll, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
