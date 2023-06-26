Congratulations to the graduates of Officer Candidate School, Class 12-23, at the Officer Training Command Newport, June 23, 2023. Special guest speaker: Captain Craig T. Mattingly, Commander, Naval Service Training Command.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889052
|VIRIN:
|230623-D-MO673-7558
|Filename:
|DOD_109739700
|Length:
|00:39:12
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Congratulations to the Graduates of Officer Candidate School, Class 12-23, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT