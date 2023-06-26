Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congratulations to the Graduates of Officer Candidate School, Class 12-23

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Eugene Haynes 

    Naval Station Newport

    Congratulations to the graduates of Officer Candidate School, Class 12-23, at the Officer Training Command Newport, June 23, 2023. Special guest speaker: Captain Craig T. Mattingly, Commander, Naval Service Training Command.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 16:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889052
    VIRIN: 230623-D-MO673-7558
    Filename: DOD_109739700
    Length: 00:39:12
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Congratulations to the Graduates of Officer Candidate School, Class 12-23, by Eugene Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Officer Candidate School

