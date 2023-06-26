Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Central Hosted Israel Defense Force Religious Leaders

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. Amber Cobena 

    U.S. Army Central   

    FT JACKSON, S.C. - U.S. Army Central hosted Israel Defense Force religious leaders on a visit to the U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership in an effort to strengthen their partnership and expand the opportunities for future combined education.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889050
    VIRIN: 230623-A-UH812-1113
    Filename: DOD_109739588
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 

    Religious Leaders
    IDF
    Patton’s Own
    Third Always First
    People First

