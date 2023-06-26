SWCC: Making an Operator (official trailer)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coming the 4th of July; get ready for a never-before-seen exclusive journey through @USNavy @NavySEALandSWCC (Special Warfare Combat Crewman) training. Follow a group of new SWCC candidates as they face one of the most difficult pipelines in the US Military; the grueling multi-day physical, mental and team challenges to become; an Operator.



Watch the full 3-part documentary on All Hands Magazine YouTube, July 4, 2023.



(U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)