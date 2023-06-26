Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWCC: Making an Operator (official trailer)

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Kashif Basharat, Petty Officer 1st Class George Bell, Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Clay, Austin Rooney, James Shea and Jonathan Snyder

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    Coming the 4th of July; get ready for a never-before-seen exclusive journey through @USNavy @NavySEALandSWCC (Special Warfare Combat Crewman) training. Follow a group of new SWCC candidates as they face one of the most difficult pipelines in the US Military; the grueling multi-day physical, mental and team challenges to become; an Operator.

    Watch the full 3-part documentary on All Hands Magazine YouTube, July 4, 2023.

    (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 12:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889036
    VIRIN: 230630-N-RT381-1002
    Filename: DOD_109739365
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    trailer
    swcc
    seal
    special operations
    naval special warfare
    coronado
    special forces
    training

