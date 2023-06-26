Coming the 4th of July; get ready for a never-before-seen exclusive journey through @USNavy @NavySEALandSWCC (Special Warfare Combat Crewman) training. Follow a group of new SWCC candidates as they face one of the most difficult pipelines in the US Military; the grueling multi-day physical, mental and team challenges to become; an Operator.
Watch the full 3-part documentary on All Hands Magazine YouTube, July 4, 2023.
(U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 12:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889036
|VIRIN:
|230630-N-RT381-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109739365
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SWCC: Making an Operator (official trailer), by Kashif Basharat, PO1 George Bell, PO1 Jonathan Clay, Austin Rooney, James Shea and Jonathan Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
