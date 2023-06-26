1st Infantry Division Soldiers held an off-site leadership professional development in Wheaton, Illinois, June 23, 2023. The Soldiers learned about the division's history and how it influences the next generation of Big Red One Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889034
|VIRIN:
|230623-A-RE854-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109739349
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|WHEATON, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Big Red One LPD in Wheaton, Illinois, by PFC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT