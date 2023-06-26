Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Big Red One LPD in Wheaton, Illinois

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Video by Pfc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division Soldiers held an off-site leadership professional development in Wheaton, Illinois, June 23, 2023. The Soldiers learned about the division's history and how it influences the next generation of Big Red One Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Dawson Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 889034
    VIRIN: 230623-A-RE854-1001
    Filename: DOD_109739349
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: WHEATON, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Red One LPD in Wheaton, Illinois, by PFC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Leadership Professional Development
    1NCO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT