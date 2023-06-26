NUWC Division Newport’s Bring a Child to Work Day engages kids in STEM careers, Navy traditions

Bring a Child to Work Day, an annual event designed to give children a glimpse of what their family members do for work, hosted 470 children for this year’s event.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 11:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|889033
|VIRIN:
|230630-N-UM044-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109739332
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
