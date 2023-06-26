TAG Monthly Message - July 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889031" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard, along with Chief Master Sgt. Brian Carroll, 115th Fighter Wing Command Chief, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Johnson, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Command Sgt. Maj. In this edition, the three leaders talk about upcoming events for the Wisconsin National Guard: XCTC and Tamiok Strike for the Army and Northern Lightning and EAA for the Air Force. Additionally, Knapp talks about the 30th anniversary of the National Guard State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)