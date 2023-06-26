Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Monthly Message - July 2023

    WI, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard, along with Chief Master Sgt. Brian Carroll, 115th Fighter Wing Command Chief, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Johnson, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Command Sgt. Maj. In this edition, the three leaders talk about upcoming events for the Wisconsin National Guard: XCTC and Tamiok Strike for the Army and Northern Lightning and EAA for the Air Force. Additionally, Knapp talks about the 30th anniversary of the National Guard State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 11:37
    This work, TAG Monthly Message - July 2023, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

