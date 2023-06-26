Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard, along with Chief Master Sgt. Brian Carroll, 115th Fighter Wing Command Chief, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Johnson, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Command Sgt. Maj. In this edition, the three leaders talk about upcoming events for the Wisconsin National Guard: XCTC and Tamiok Strike for the Army and Northern Lightning and EAA for the Air Force. Additionally, Knapp talks about the 30th anniversary of the National Guard State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 11:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|889031
|VIRIN:
|230626-Z-PV458-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109739303
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, TAG Monthly Message - July 2023, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
