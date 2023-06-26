Soldiers with the 34th Army band performed for Iowans and Iowa National Guard alumni at the final concert of the 2023 Summer Concert Series on 29 June 2023 at the Camp Dodge, Pool Pavilion in Johnston, IA. The Summer Concert Series started in 2011 to engage with the community and showcase local music artists. Thousands of Iowans were treated to four concerts during the 2023 season. (Video produced by Cpt. Kevin Waldron, U.S. Army)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|889025
|VIRIN:
|202306-Z-PI822-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109739161
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 34th Army Band Camp Dodge performance 2023, by CPT Kevin Waldron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
