    34th Army Band Camp Dodge performance 2023

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Video by Capt. Kevin Waldron 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Iowa National Guard

    Soldiers with the 34th Army band performed for Iowans and Iowa National Guard alumni at the final concert of the 2023 Summer Concert Series on 29 June 2023 at the Camp Dodge, Pool Pavilion in Johnston, IA. The Summer Concert Series started in 2011 to engage with the community and showcase local music artists. Thousands of Iowans were treated to four concerts during the 2023 season. (Video produced by Cpt. Kevin Waldron, U.S. Army)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 889025
    VIRIN: 202306-Z-PI822-1001
    Filename: DOD_109739161
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th Army Band Camp Dodge performance 2023, by CPT Kevin Waldron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iowa
    concert
    band
    camp dodge
    34th army band

