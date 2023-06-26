34th Army Band Camp Dodge performance 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/889025" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the 34th Army band performed for Iowans and Iowa National Guard alumni at the final concert of the 2023 Summer Concert Series on 29 June 2023 at the Camp Dodge, Pool Pavilion in Johnston, IA. The Summer Concert Series started in 2011 to engage with the community and showcase local music artists. Thousands of Iowans were treated to four concerts during the 2023 season. (Video produced by Cpt. Kevin Waldron, U.S. Army)