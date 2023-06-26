Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks during the Marine Corps graduation ceremony at Parris Island

    SC, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden delivers remarks at the graduation ceremony of Fox Company in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the All-Volunteer Military at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 889024
    Filename: DOD_109739157
    Length: 01:10:31
    Location: SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks during the Marine Corps graduation ceremony at Parris Island, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dr. Jill Biden
    FLOTUS

