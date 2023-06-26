Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: Innovation Oasis II

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Munsen 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Steven Matsunaga was announced the winner of central command’s Innovation Oasis II in Tampa on May 25, 2023. Innovation oasis is a “shark tank” like innovation competition that highlights select service member’s inventions and processes presented for possible implementation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Munsen)

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: Innovation Oasis II, by PFC Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNEWS
    USMCINNOVATION
    INNOVATION OASIS II

